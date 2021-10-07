Editor’s Note: This letter was sent to Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey and Village Manager Steve Williamson, and was shared with Islander News.

Good morning,

I wanted to let you know that the entrance to Arthur Lamb Jr. Road has large trucks turning left onto the road from the other side of the Causeway.

At 7:30 a.m. on Monday, my husband, Joe Kellogg, who rides his motorcycle to his office on Brickell drove into one of these trucks. I believe he tried to move into the bike lane to avoid the surprise of seeing the truck. I am very grateful that no one else was seriously hurt.

He is at Ryder Trauma Center (Jackson Memorial) and recovering. His brain and spine are ok. He had a six-hour surgery on his hip and needs another on his face, but his concussion was stable enough for them to do surgery.

I am not posting this info to planet social media.

A wonderful, brave MAST student, Vicky Zang, saw the accident and called the police and waited until the ambulance arrived. She parked her car so other cars would not run over Joe.

Between the MAST traffic, sun rising and trucks taking this left, I believe -- and so does Vicky -- that there should be police assisting at this intersection.

Sincerely,

Jackie Kellog