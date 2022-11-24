Advice on the upkeep of Hampton Park, from its designer

To the Village of Key Biscayne:

It is nice to see after years of seemingly willful neglect, destruction and erasure by the Village that the Village is finally making an effort to restore, improve and hopefully maintain the park at the corner of Hampton and Heather.

However, it is unfortunate that this effort was not combined with a good-faith effort at public engagement or of anyone involved in the original design, construction and planting of the park. While many of the plans to rebuild, replant and regrade may be welcome, they should have been accompanied by transparency and willingness to inform and engage the public.

About the park: The materials were intended to be durable, sustainable or representative of South Florida. The pergola uses plantation grown FSC-certified teak because it is durable, sustainable and low-maintenance. It does not need to be oiled—but may be, if that look is preferred. It should not be pressure-washed or sanded.

Because it does not need to be oiled regularly, vines were intended to be grown on the pergola to provide shade. Unfortunately, the Village cut down the vines. Black locust wood was chosen as a sustainable alternative to tropical hardwoods like Ipe. The Village’s plan to use Ipe is incompatible with the theme of the park. Ipe may be durable, but its sustainability is dubious. Black locust, if not neglected, should be plenty durable.

Keystone and the local Miami oolitic limestone were used throughout the park to represent local geology and local building materials. It may make sense to pave the pathway through the park, because refreshing the crushed limestone to maintain the path is unrealistic. But it does not make sense to pave a path that is meant to meander with square dimension stone. Irregular flagstone would harmonize with the meandering path.

The planting plan was cultivated through my sister’s involvement with South Florida plant societies, her mentoring relationships with experts, arborists and botanical horticulturists. The plants themselves were hand-selected at nurseries throughout the region. Their care only required adhering to Florida’s best management practices and standards.

I hope the Village will move forward considering this input and act as a steward in the future.

Brett Simon