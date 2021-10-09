I, too, share Betty Sime Conroy’s disappointment regarding this year’s village budget. Not only does it go against the original Village incorporation objective of limiting bureaucracy, but it repeats past mistakes of inflating overheads during good times, which will necessitate future funding to maintain the status quo. Instead of investing one-time windfalls into the many infrastructure needs the village has identified, it was spent in ways to increase costs that will be unsustainable when those windfalls are gone -- unless we secure more taxpayer money.

The windfalls now are the one-time large infusion of federal stimulus dollars, the $1.3 million reduction in debt services driven by the low current interest rate environment, and growing property values as an offshoot of the pandemic.

A similar situation happened in the past. Between 2008 and 2018, as Village property values increased significantly, the millage rate dropped from 3.2% to 3%. However, over the same 10-year period, assessed property values increased by approximately 47%, resulting in a significant budget cushion with surpluses and inflated budgets. Then, between 2015 and 2019, we were one of the few Dade County communities experiencing consecutive years of property value declines, necessitating increases in millage rates to close budget gaps.

If not for the windfalls outlined above, we would probably be looking at additional millage increases to cover current expenses this year as well.

As Betty notes in her opinion article, we need to be prudent and responsible, and not increase overheads unnecessarily. Even though we have a low millage rate, our average tax rate for a Village of 14,000 people with few social ills is one of the highest in the state. If higher millage rates were the keys to prosperity, cities with high millage rates like Opa-locka would be thriving communities.

Al Menendez