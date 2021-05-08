On May 1, F2Win, a submission-only format event and one of the more popular Jiu Jitsu shows, were held here in Miami.

Both Sensei Rodrigo Antunes and Lucas Araujo performed on the main card and didn’t disappoint a huge group of students and fans who crowded the famous La Scala de Miami at Brickell.

Lucas had full control of the match from the start, leaving no opportunity for this much heavier opponent to make a move.

Sensei Rodrigo submitted his opponent in an impressive 1 minute 40 seconds and now, with 5 victories on the show, was invited to fight for the Champion’s Belt this summer.

.For information about the school, call (786) 538-7445 or visit ,www.alliancekb.com