An homage to 40 years of warmth, relaxation and friendship in Key Biscayne

Forty years ago, in 1982, Bobby and I decided it was time to relax a bit during the cold winter months in Baltimore. We were both self-employed and working full-time so it was possible to take off 10 days each month from December to April.

Our first experience was a trip to South Florida to explore Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Palm Beach. Our last trip was to Miami and although we had spent several days exploring the cities, we were not overwhelmed by any of our stops.

One day in February we were visiting apartments in Miami. We decided to take a break in Coconut Grove and stopped at a café on Biscayne Bay. As we discussed our visits, we started to chat with four young men at the next table. In conversation, Bobby mentioned our plan to come to south Florida during the winter months. After hearing our plans, it was decided that their favorite destination was a spot across the bay called Key Biscayne.

Although we were not familiar with the area, we hired a taxi and headed for Key Biscayne. As soon as we passed the toll booth and began to see the beautiful foliage on the Key, Bobby said “I think I am going to like it here,”

We connected with a Realtor and toured about six areas. Bobby was in real estate and believed you never buy when you can rent. We decided on Key Colony and were very pleased with our choice. We began our Key Biscayne adventure and rented various apartments for the next 20 years.

In 2000, we decided to retire and became Florida residents. We also purchased a wonderful apartment at the Grand Bay. Our time in Key Biscayne was so very special. We connected with friends from all over the country and the world. We were friends not only during the winter months, but during the summer months too.

In 2021 Bobby was in his 90’s and no longer able to play his games – golf, tennis, swimming – but he did want to come down in 2021-22 for a final visit. He passed away in Baltimore in June one month after we returned. He has been missed every minute.

I am going to return this winter and although the days will be filled with memories, I know this is something he would want me to do. Key Biscayne, we love you and thank you for our many very special years with you.

Marilyn Levin