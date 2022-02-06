The Key Biscayne grinch has morphed into a ring of cattle rustlers. Recent examination of the Christmas nativity scene in front of the Presbyterian church has uncovered a dastardly deed: The cow is missing.
The cattle rustlers will not profit greatly from this, nor will they get much nourishment. Could they not recognize the Holstein cow was a dairy cow, not a white face or longhorn. The wooden cow surely lacked the protein and fat needed for a good steak. As Christians, we must forgive the desperados and pray they do not suffer from splinters in their colon.
HOLY WOODEN COW
Our Christmas bovine is missing now
The Sheriff blames the Christmas grinch
I so agree, it is a cinch
The grinch has morphed into a hustler
His newest gig? He’s a cattle rustler
Who stole that part of the Christmas scene
‘Twas a desperado, really mean.
He thought the cow he could purloin
Then grill a nice, fat Juicy sirloin
I suspect that he will get no profit
Nor will he get a good steak from it
As Christians we forgive this moron
And pray for the splinters in his colon.
Should you awake in the morning dawn
And find this lady grazing your lawn
Please bring her back 160 Harbor Drive
Dave Savage