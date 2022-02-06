The Key Biscayne grinch has morphed into a ring of cattle rustlers. Recent examination of the Christmas nativity scene in front of the Presbyterian church has uncovered a dastardly deed: The cow is missing.

The cattle rustlers will not profit greatly from this, nor will they get much nourishment. Could they not recognize the Holstein cow was a dairy cow, not a white face or longhorn. The wooden cow surely lacked the protein and fat needed for a good steak. As Christians, we must forgive the desperados and pray they do not suffer from splinters in their colon.

HOLY WOODEN COW

Our Christmas bovine is missing now

The Sheriff blames the Christmas grinch

I so agree, it is a cinch

The grinch has morphed into a hustler

His newest gig? He’s a cattle rustler

Who stole that part of the Christmas scene

‘Twas a desperado, really mean.

He thought the cow he could purloin

Then grill a nice, fat Juicy sirloin

I suspect that he will get no profit

Nor will he get a good steak from it

As Christians we forgive this moron

And pray for the splinters in his colon.

Should you awake in the morning dawn

And find this lady grazing your lawn

Please bring her back 160 Harbor Drive

Dave Savage