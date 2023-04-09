I am so tired of the weekly, sometimes daily, news reports that come out about another mass shooting event.

Every shooting is a tragedy. It’s especially upsetting when the target is a school and innocent children are the victims. The loss of sweet children hits me harder, I guess because I’m a mother of three and step-mom to two. All five are young women.

Visualizing my now grown family facing such a horrific situation creates an underlying daily worry I cannot shake.

Two of our five are working in education. So they are responsible for not just educating young lives but protecting them from a nightmare like we saw in Nashville last week. I’m proud to know they would put themselves in harm's way to protect their students, but shaken that it’s a reality I could lose them doing what they love- teaching kids life skills to learn and grow into kind, smart adults.

Madeline and Bridget, my educator children, and their fellow teachers go home exhausted when they hear news of another school shooting. We’ve got Taylor doing her Ph.D so she’s on a college campus and Annie and Ally doing their undergrad programs.

The worry never ends for us as parents and step-parents. Being in any academic environment has become a war zone first and institution for learning, second.

My husband and I have researched the latest and greatest door jammers that can be quickly set up to protect the classroom. We’ve also discussed what common classroom objects could be used as makeshift weapons should one ever be needed.

It’s a stressful conversation to have.

I spend time online doing this when I’d much rather be shopping for cute things to decorate their apartments. But honestly, they might be happier receiving a door jammer instead of a cute lamp for their living rooms.

We try to tell ourselves that it’ll never happen in our community. We live in such a safe environment, on an island with one way on and one way off.

However, I doubt that would be a deal breaker for any unstable individual wanting to drive here and destroy our peaceful way of life. It’s sad our wonderful Key Biscayne police force trains for these unfortunate events. As does our fire department. Our teachers also get schooled on what to do if they face such a situation. It’s horrific that this is the reality now. How has this become our “new normal?!”

One thing that’s perpetuating this “new normal” is that we have a governor who has now signed a permitless open carry gun law.

That is undeniably insane.

Did the Parkland school shooting not open his eyes to the danger of such a law? Does the safety of our children not hold value to him? “Guns for all, says he! Check out the new aisle for gun sales at the Winn-Dixie. It’ll be aisle 2, just past the beer and wine!”

DeSantis is the father of three young children. Does the Republican vote mean more to him than the safety of his own babies when they’re at school? This is what I cannot understand. Am I the only one who struggles with this? His stance on guns is completely lost on me.

Please let me know if you struggle, too. And ,if you’re good with the DeSantis approach – wanting to push this law to not require a permit for gun ownership – let me know what you see as right. Especially if you’re a parent. How can you justify your governor doing this? Help me wrap my brain around this.

Kristin Kann