I cannot thank you enough for your kindness in highlighting The Liberty City Scholarship Fund in the Islander News. We are just floored and thrilled by the outpouring of support.

I know that you will understand this: It's not just the $$, it’s the awareness that it creates because the need is huge, and it takes many generous and open hearts to give to this cause.

Bill and I feel that this is perhaps the most important work that I have done, as it is a great opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our students, their families and OUR community.

Toby Rohrer