Appreciative parents thank Mr. B for his love and dedication

I was pleased to read the article on Rod Bustamante (Mr. B) and the impact his years at St Agnes Academy had.

My wife Ani and I feel very fortunate to have had our four children graduate from St Agnes. They were all taught by Mr. B. They all moved on to graduate from great schools, but most importantly to become better persons and citizens. I have to say that Mr. B and his teachings are an important part of who my children are today.

Thank you Rod for your love, dedication and commitment. You will be missed.

Ernesto Alvarez and Ani Alvarez