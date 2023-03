Change is inevitable. I’ve seen many changes to our village since 1968. However, I question the logic of some of the proposals in the 2040 Vision Plan. At 1.3 square miles, our density is the greatest in Florida. Any additional residences will increase our density.

We are maxed out! Please focus on improvements to our traffic and those that will improve life for our existing residents.

Voice your opinion by attending the council meeting March 14 at 6 p.m.

Dottie Devaney