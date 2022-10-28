Avoid future density problems by voting ‘No’ on Charter Amendment 4

I was motivated to write after reading back-to-back articles published in the October 6 edition of the Islander News by members of the Charter Revision Commission and by the members of Strategic Vision board. I must confess that it rubbed me the wrong way.

As a resident of Key Biscayne, their condescending tone left me with a feeling of patronizing superiority, showing us that they consider themselves better or more intelligent than the rest of this community.

In my opinion, public debates can only be constructive in the context of respect and mutual understanding. Just because these individuals participated as members of these two task-forces, and have contributed their time, doesn't mean they own the truth.

As a collection of different people from different national origins and backgrounds, the population of Key Biscayne is extremely diverse. We all have different customs, eat different foods, have different professional careers, financial conditions, represent multiple age groups and genders, enjoy a myriad of pastimes and sport preferences, we worship different religions and of course have different political persuasions.

In order to thrive in such a diverse environment we need to respect each other, understand each other, and learn to listen to each other. Quite frankly, it seems that in this digital age dominated by cellphones and social media, most of us think we are listening and are quick to reply, rather than understand the issues we face.

In response to these articles, here are my two cents. As we approach the final stretch before the election, I call on all candidates to clearly state their position on density. Most current candidates and former Council members have publicly stated their support for the proposed Charter Amendments, particularly Referendum 4. In my opinion, the fundamental failing of their reasoning is their seemingly disregard for human nature and lack of understanding of the profit motive of business, in particular an understanding of what drives real estate developers.

Their naive conception of business makes them vulnerable to the almighty dollar. When will they learn that developers’ money rules. Unless, of course, these capitalistic instincts are held in check, which is precisely what section 4.15 of our Charter has done since its approval in 2007. No wonder powerful interests are sowing division and misinformation in this campaign.

Most candidates say they oppose increasing density on the island, but their declared support of the proposed Amendments says otherwise. Equally troubling is their support of the recommendations made by the Strategic Vision board. Let me share with you the factual evidence I have read that leads me to this conclusion. For instance, the published material and written recommendations by the same Strategic Vision board (all materials are readily available for all to read.).

Buried on Page 157 of the report, it reads as follows:

Under section: UPDATE DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS INCREMENTALLY - RECOMMENDED CHANGES:

- Accommodate more residents

- Make room for the young, widows, and non-professionals through additional Development Units (ADUs - read: additional apartment units)

- Accommodate the type of redevelopment sketched out in this Vision Plan

- Make the adjustments necessary to the zoning regulations…to accommodate elevated, mixed-use redevelopment of the commercial properties along Crandon Blvd

Aspirational and empathetic goals for sure, but reasonable or attainable? Is this what you want for Key Biscayne? You be the judge.

To all candidates. Please be honest and respectful of the electorate. Tell us if you support the recommendations by the Strategic Vision board, or not?

Dear neighbors, if you want to transform Key Biscayne’s “commercial core” to resemble Merrick Park in Coral Gables, with a combination of retail space, office space and - yes - more residential units, then vote in favor of Referendum 4. On the contrary, if you want to manage growth, vote “No” and keep a lid on overdevelopment.

Juan Santaella