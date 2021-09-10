“You can’t make me,” they say.

Do you smoke inside buildings? No. Do you stop at a red light and stop signs? Yes. Do you wear a seat belt? Yes. Do you carry a driver's licence when you drive? Yes.

Why? Because the government makes laws for public safety and because responsible citizens in a civilized society understand and respect other people's lives and safety too, even if it is not the law.

“You can't make me” is the response from a young child having a tantrum when their parents are trying to teach them how to be responsible, good, caring people.

Citizenship involves both rights and responsibilities.

Wearing a mask in school and public indoor places should not be too much to ask.

Chiara B.