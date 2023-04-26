Believes the Vision Plan will increase density, and residents don’t want it

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Last week’s Islander News #Islanderthrowback column spotlighted the year 1995. At the time, the Grand Bay Resort and Residences had been proposed. It included 11 new condominium buildings totaling 814 units, two hotels with 1,031 rooms, and 57 new single-family homes.

One resident bemoaned that the Key was going to look like Manhattan. Another discussed the terrible traffic and resulting traffic jams.

Today we know that the project was scaled down, but the advent of more condominiums and homes has taken us from a population of 5,000 to 15,000. The prophecy of more traffic and traffic jams became a reality because we added density without improving infrastructure.

The same thing is happening today.

Under the 2040 Vision Plan, our Council is doing its best to add new buildings and, perhaps, “senior housing.” In the last election, the voters of our Island Paradise told the Council they didn’t want new condos or facilities when they voted down the three Charter amendments that would have allowed the Council to add density without citizen permission.

Now the Council is ignoring the will of its voters. It plans to vote in the 2040 Vision Plan with promises of citizen’s involvement. The council forgets that Key Biscayne’s populace is smart, and educated, and it doesn’t believe them.

Stop calling a development plan a Vision. We know what’s going on, and we’ve made it abundantly clear with our November vote that we don’t want it. Can we have transparency, please?

H. Frances Reaves