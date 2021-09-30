Author’s post-vote notation: Bravo to Councilmembers Ignacio Segurola, Luis Laredo, and Ed London for voting against this budget!!

Dear Council members and our Village Manager,

This budget represents almost everything that, as a founder of the Village of Key Biscayne, we wanted to avoid. Our goal was to hire employees who could multitask. We strived to keep the number of employees down. Every time a new employee is hired it involves benefits and retirement expenses This budget calls for 8 new employees. For major projects outsourcing to different companies who specialized in the project we were dealing with worked just fine.

Adding more employees adds to the bureaucracy of the government, which we wanted to avoid! I believe these basic policies are even more important today.

The budget is vague as it is based on categories and not line items, such as subscriptions and membership promotional activities. Line items can be reduced without affecting the level of service.

As fiduciaries of our government’s monies Councilmembers owe it to our taxpayers to be prudent and responsible for how it is spent. The trends I see in this budget of increased bureaucracy and an unnecessary increase in taxes are dangerous. I urge you to sharpen your pencils.

Respectfully,

Betty Sime Conroy