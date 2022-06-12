This letter was sent to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and shared with Islander News.

I received this photo from a fellow cyclist this morning. Please keep in mind that there are casual bike riders and cyclists that both deserve to enjoy the Rickenbacker Causeway. Bike riders and a few cyclists are able to ride in a bike lane.

But it’s unrealistic to expect a group of 10, 20, 30 or more to ride in a bike lane. They have the legal right to take up an entire street lane. It would be advantageous for the MDC and KB Police Departments to assign its Community Outreach Officers to establish a better relationship with all bikers and cyclists, especially those that ride in larger groups. I recall some large groups had private motor scooter or car escorts with flashing lights to provide additional safety measures.

Regards,

Harry Emilio Gottlieb