Justo:

I’m so grateful to Islander News for the excellent column about Bill Baggs.

It inspired me to look up the WLRN documentary to discover how fortunate we were to have had him covering the stories of the day. His efforts to establish the Cape Florida Park has also been a blessing to our community.

Thanks for your efforts to remind us of this great man’s contribution and lasting legacy.

All the very best,

Harry Emilio Gottlieb