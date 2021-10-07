The (Key Biscayne K-8) Media Center is our largest academic space and was remodeled in 2017. It was closed last school year due to the pandemic. Now, this school year, we do not have a Media Specialist and our Library Clerk was surplussed.

The K-8 Center has had the highest circulation of books in the county in previous years. However, now our students cannot access the library and check out books because it is being used for testing, speech therapy, and as a vaccination site.

Many Media Centers in Miami Dade County Public Schools are open and have been checking out books since the beginning of the school year. In fact, many Media Centers from MDCPS have been recently renovated and students are enjoying them.

It is very difficult to understand why our school did not plan appropriately and staff our Media Center during the summer break.

Our Media Center is a hub for student learning, a place for teachers to collaborate and access instructional technology, and often a public space for faculty, board and parent association meetings.

Our school library helps students connect to reading and digital literacies in a variety of ways. It needs to open as soon as possible! In addition, parents are willing to volunteer to help work at the library so it can open immediately and offer the students the opportunity to check out books and become avid readers.

Laudy Ibarra, Ivette Fernandez, Cristina González, Tabatha Taboada, Alejandra Yunis, Anna Kruszewska, Maria Garcés, Soledad Coartes, Isabella Lange