To the editor:

I realize that Mr. Tony Campaigne pays for his “Pepe the Parrot” advertisement in this paper, but I cannot believe The Islander continues to publish it. Last week’s “advertisement” detailed a completely fabricated narrative about Chief Press’ retirement party and contained numerous false statements about Chief Press, Mayor Mike Davey, and The Key Biscayne Community Foundation. The countless errors and outright lies are too numerous to detail and correct. It read like it was written by someone angry that he did not receive a personal invitation to the party.

I attended Chief Press’ retirement party (but I did not receive a personal invitation). It was a lovely event organized by the Foundation to honor a man who has served our community well for 17 years, while finding time to give back to Liberty City and model best practices in policing. Our mayor missed the event as he was on a safari in South Africa. Rather than thank the foundation for organizing the event, Mr. Campaigne goes on the attack and suggests that somehow the foundation is misappropriating taxpayer dollars. Really? Are we doing this again?

I urge Mr. Campaigne to watch the July 2, 2019 Village Council meeting so he can fully understand the importance of the foundation to our community.

We can disagree on issues, but attacking good people and institutions who work hard to serve our community must stop. There are important issues we are all facing as Key Biscayners and work that needs to be done. Let’s focus on tackling those together rather than making up nonsense.

Jennifer Stearns Buttrick