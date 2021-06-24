Farewell Chief Press.

Following 17 years of service to Key Biscayne, you have been a tremendous asset to our community and a dedicated leader on multiple levels. You always managed to make yourself available to speak at a number of our events, including Brunch with our Cops (an initiative that highlighted the importance of strong collaborative relationships between local police and the communities they protect), Coffee with the Chiefs, AT&T’s “It Can Wait” campaign to curb texting, the annual Good Neighbor and Giving Tree Awards, and last but not least, Miami Children’s Initiative (MCI) annual “Christmas in July” event, which helps benefit more than 500 Liberty City children get ready for the upcoming school year.

You always managed to speak brilliantly without a script, from the heart, and with a genuine sense of caring. You will be hard to replace and truly missed. Please stay in touch.

Tatyana Chiocchetti and Christine Wing

Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce