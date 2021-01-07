As a black woman living in Miami who also happens to be a veteran and CEO, I really enjoyed reading (Chaplain Norris Burkes’) article, “The Black and White of Veterans Day.” So often I find myself trying to explain to people why African Americans are no 'further along' as a people.

While I cannot (nor will not) speak on behalf of my race, I can tell you that you did an EXCELLENT JOB of showing examples of the effects of generational prejudice, as well as white privilege.

One day, when the good Lord sees fit to order me Home, I will die happier knowing that white people like yourself are standing up and helping us to tell the stories we've been trying to tell all along. Keep the historical truths coming.

Happy New Year!

Dorcas Wilcox