Charter expert supports proposed Amendments to increase Village flexibility

I served as legal counsel to the original Charter drafting committee and have served on two Charter revision commissions since incorporation.

I write to record my wholehearted support for all the Charter Amendments proposed by the most recent revision commission. I have great faith in our elected Council persons and in the Village’s staff.

We need these Amendments to pass so that the Village can act nimbly and decisively to address the effects of climate change on our Village as well as other land use matters.

Respectfully,

Stuart D. Ames