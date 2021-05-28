So sad to hear this. Chief Press is such a professional, wonderful, caring person. He often visits with my parents and shows great compassion and patience with my aging stepfather. He’s a man with the utmost integrity who’s put his heart and soul into bettering the Island Paradise, Key Biscayne.

Chuck’s retirement will be filled with well-deserved family time. His wife and daughters are his heart and soul. However, he will certainly be missed by my family and most island residents. My hope is he’s involved with hiring his replacement. Best wishes from the Kann and Llorente families to you, Chuck Press.

Enjoy retirement and your beautiful family! We love you!

Kristin Kundahl Kann

This was posted, among other comments, on Islander’s Facebook page regarding the resignation Monday of Village Police Chief Charles Press.