Dear Chief Press,

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your 17 years of dedicated service to Key Biscayne, and all its residents, including me! Your professionalism and leadership of the men and women who comprise the Key Biscayne Police Department is exemplary beyond words, leading your department to accreditation of the highest levels.

I hope the recognition and pride, which you deservingly must feel for this great achievement, fully resonates within the community and is appreciated by the next chief, who will have big shoes to fill.

As a longtime business owner in Key Biscayne and personally, as your friend, I have found the need to call on you, and your officers on multiple occasions. But each time I knew I was in the best hands and could rely on you and your department to help me. Because of the diligence and fine work of your detectives, I have obtained a conviction on one crime against my company, and soon to follow, a victorious conviction on a second crime is underway.

During these incidents, you took time out of your busy day to listen to and support me, and gave me hope. While your department is forced to chase down rogue children on golf carts, I am sure a majority of this community does not fully understand the efforts, skill, dedication and service you and your team provide every single day, to keep the Village and its residents safe.

Many years ago, when wild boating parties were happening every weekend on Mashta Flats, waterfront homeowners begged the police to do something. But it was YOUR daughter, Danielle, who was severely injured one very unfortunate day on those flats. This tested the resiliency (and bravery) of you, she, and your entire department. Despite that horrendous accident, you marched on as chief.

And in 2020, when the world felt like it was coming apart, You and your officers helped keep Key Biscayne safe, enforced curfews, put up roadblocks at the entrance -- all while being personally available round the clock, 24/7.

Father, Friend, Chief, Mentor to young boys and girls in Liberty City, Interim Village Manager, and all-around Great Guy. The undeniable toll that all your cumulative work and long hours has taken on you personally, and your family, is indeed insurmountable. And therefore, I wish you well on your retirement, peace, good health, and much happiness! You are so deserving!

Christina Termine