Justo,

The recent letter to the editor my wife Karen and I sent in regarding Chief Press carried a headline that, in retrospect, did not send the message we intended to send.

Our letter expressed concern that strong criticism of the performance of the police department could be damaging to the spirit of our quality self-government, the great achievement of Incorporation and be destructive of the morale of this great service dept. We did not intend to say that critics of the police had been disrespectful of any employee. We did say that we had lost a respected chief of police. Our intent was not to criticize residents who have expressed contrary views of the chief’s performance. They have the right to do so, as well as our entire community.

Raul Llorente