Common lunch for top-notch CVS pharmacy staff helps efficiency

To the Editor:

We have lived in Key Biscayne for about five years. Between us, we have had a plethora of medical issues that require frequent trips to CVS Pharmacy and consultations with the pharmacists there.

The people who work at CVS Pharmacy are uniformly and unfailingly helpful, professional and knowledgeable. They often go above and beyond the call of duty to help all customers, regardless of language, culture and insurance status. We are grateful to have such a reliable and competent service so close by on the Key.

A common lunch hour for the staff means that the Pharmacy remains fully staffed when it is open, in order to maintain the overall high quality of service.

Pat Markunas

Tim Van Wey