Concerns about the KB K-8 Center

I am writing to you today because I have written to our School Board Member, MDCPS Region and District Supervisors, and attended several Key Biscayne Educational Advisory Board Meetings to share my concerns. Unfortunately, nothing has been done about many of the concerns which have been expressed.

I worked for MDCPS for more than 12 years as a Speech Language Pathologist and at more than 20 Miami Dade County Public Schools. I can honestly say I never worked at a school with an administration as unwilling to work with parents and the community.

Key Biscayne K-8 Center has declined drastically in the last year and a half.

I have been a property owner and lived in Key Biscayne for the last 16 years. I thought I would be able to send my children to Key Biscayne K-8 until eighth grade, but now I find myself looking for other options because this school is no longer an option for my children. Many families have already left the school and many others have applied to other schools for the next school year. This shouldn’t be happening.

Key Biscayne K-8 should be an option for Key Biscayne Residents.

Even though there are many concerns, these are the ones I believe are most affecting the school:

- Class sizes- many classes are well over the limit. Teachers need help but we have less paraprofessionals than ever before and approved parents and / or volunteers are not allowed in the classroom to help.

- Staff Certifications - there are teachers that are teaching areas they are not certified in and servicing Special Education students and Gifted Students even though they are not certified to provide those services. Unfortunately, teachers certified in those areas were surplussed.

- Staff - the staff at Key Biscayne K-8 is retiring earlier than planned, being surplussed, and quitting from one day to the next.

- Intervention / Resource Room - Our school has not had an interventionist to work with students who are falling behind, nor a resource room to service the students with IEPs since Ms. Tarafa left. Many Special Education students with IEPs have had to leave the school because they are not receiving the services stated in their IEPs.

- Teachers from Special Areas - They are being used to cover classes and for testing. For example, Spanish class for my children was canceled the first 5 weeks of school, then Spanish teachers were used as subs, recently Spanish was canceled for another 2 weeks, and now they have started Spanish classes again 1 time a week instead of 3 times a week.

- Classroom teachers in co teaching classrooms - They are also being used for ESOL testing and to cover classes so 1 teacher is left with 36 plus kids on a weekly basis.

- Lack of programming / motivational events - There has been no Pledge of Allegiance, Morning Announcement, Student of the Month, or AR reward parties since this new administration started.

- School Premises - the deterioration of the school premises is unacceptable. The bathrooms, playground equipment, and garden are not only falling apart but dangerous.

- Library - children are only allowed to check out 2 books every other week.

- Special Education / Gifted - It is taking a very long time for students who qualify to be placed, even if private evaluations are submitted to the school.

I hope our School Board Member, Region and District Supervisors start listening to the concerns of many frustrated parents and begin to implement change.

Ivette Fernandez-Chaustre