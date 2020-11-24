"Confused" letter writer reacts to Democrats and their ‘not-so-centrist’ thinking

Letter to the editor,

Triggered again by another bad headline while reading the Islander News, I reached for some CBD to calm down. Have to admit it’s been an intense week.

Accused of voting for a racist Russian puppet anti-Semite wannabe dictator, and for not conceding the presidential election results, I was told that most of us Cubans suffer from PTSD and find Socialism-Communism everywhere.

What “nonsense” writes Alan Fein, about people claiming democrats “are in favor of a radical socialist agenda.” All his credentials indicate he must be right -- attorney, former Carter White House administration, Key Biscayne council member, and some of his best friends are republicans. “Love remains strong.” He must be correct.

Except that a local politician was voted out for saying she was a “pragmatic socialist.” Some members of US Senate and House, AOC, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders (who claims the “far left agenda supported by the majority of American people”). Just to mention a few. They have not-so-centrist ideas, including defunding the police, sanctuary cities, open borders, and now a Biden transition official believes the First Amendment has a “ design flaw.”

I have to admit I am very confused. First, the Woke Cartoonist (Peter Evans) portrayed Trump as a Nazi. Now Mr. Fein says (Trump) “ takes his marching orders from Putin.”

Am I being paranoid? Is President Trump all those things they say? Do I and 73 million who voted for him just not get it?

Hope I don’t get canceled for writing this. I’ll have a scotch and retreat to my safe space.

Antonio Vega