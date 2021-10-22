To the Editor:

Although we are recent full-time arrivals here in Key Biscayne, we have a 35-year long relationship with both the Key and the Towers of Key Biscayne. We visited friends and family at the Towers at least twice a year beginning in 1985, bought a unit there in 2008, and moved here in 2019. We have a unique perspective on prior and current Towers management, from both inside and outside the buildings, as well as landlord and resident experiences.

The improvements to the Towers that occurred after Joe Maura assumed the general manager’s job cannot be understated. Repairs were completed promptly, the fountain and gardens were restored to their original beauty, and the entire property was transformed to a brighter palette more in keeping with South Florida.

His impact was dramatic and continues today.

Over the past 18 months, my husband had three major operations and four stints in orthopedic rehabilitation. There have been calls to 911, medical van trips, about a dozen weekly visits from nurses and therapists, and a need for wheelchair accessibility. Joe and his staff have never failed to help us, responding each time with “Let us know if there is anything else we can do.”

Along with the services of Maria Montano and Erika Diaz of 1121 Spa and Salon, and the staff at Amici Restaurant, we would not have been able to function without this assistance. Residents have offered their help as well.

We are glad that we made the decision to retire here and will be forever grateful for Joe’s leadership, the service of the Association officers and Board, and the work of the staff at the Towers.

Pat Markunas and Tim Van Wey