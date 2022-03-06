Editor’s Note: This letter was sent in response to an article published on islandernews.com regarding the elevated Stewart Avenue Residence in Coconut Grove.

Justo,

You don't have to go to the Grove to find an elevated house. I built and lived in a house with my late wife and kids, at 641 South Mashta Drive, in 1981.

The house sits approximately 18' above sea level.

There was minor damage from the hurricane in 1992, because of broken glass.

The structure was designed for 200 mph winds greater than Cat 5 hurricane.

There is another elevated house on Pines Canal.

Ed London (Village of Key Biscayne Council Member)