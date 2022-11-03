Council needs Ed London in critical years ahead

Let’s not waste the opportunity to keep Ed London in the Council making the necessary choices and decisions for the coming – and very important – years.

Ed has proven his intellect and leadership in all of his private and public endeavors. His best decision was made 49 years ago when he chose Key Biscayne to live, raise a family and become involved in the community to help make it the special place we all love. And he will continue his zeal by getting re-elected on November 8..

Our Village is constantly moving forward and we need honest, intelligent and conscientious Council members to analyze the benefits and costs associated with the upcoming life choices. Re-electing Ed London gives us a sense of security knowing his decisions are based in the best interest of all residents; maximizing the benefits to the Village while calculating the financial aspect of all improvements at a minimum cost to us, the taxpayers.

Your vote will keep Ed London in the Council. Thank you.

Willy and Marilyn Borroto