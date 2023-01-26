Council’s inadequate presentation of Vision Plan worrisome to residents

From the January 17 Village of Key Biscayne Council meeting, item 10D read: "ADOPTING the Key Biscayne VisioLTR_Vn Plan:L Providing for IMPLEMENTATION." I learned later that the final draft was (oddly enough) not included for said meeting by the manager; that some speakers and Council member Brett Moss asked that it be deferred based on the need for proper revision by Council and residents; and that it was indeed deferred for February.

I later read in a "chat" of concerned residents a related response written by Councilmember Ed London: "ACCEPTANCE by the Council of the Vision Plan is ACKNOWLEDGEMENT that the 2040 vision plan has been finalized by the plan committee and planners. It does mean the council AGREES WITH SOME OR ALL of the 2040 plan."

It seems to me that payment of the fees charged is enough "acknowledgement" of work "done and completed." He goes on to say that "There are MANY parts of the plan that are uneconomical, unfeasible, contrary to our zoning…" and that "SOME parts are possible and practical...."

Also, Moss has stated that the plan "is a LIVING DOCUMENT… It will be AMENDED as the (Village) needs change."

This lack of consistency, vague use of language, and totally contrary messages by those who worked on it, its proponents, and Council members is extremely worrisome, especially, and foremost, when the criteria for choosing those who developed the Plan was never clear and obviously represented conflicts of interests. I will assume that the final version will indeed be available for residents to read, along with the in-depth traffic study that was used to justify the recommendations of said Vision.

A statement under "Our People," as shown on the Plan itself, "Residents' reliance on automobiles (even for local trips in Key Biscayne)," is not only patronizing, but far from scientific. The mistrust among those who follow these developments is well founded, as was shown by the rejection of the Amendments proposed in November. Moreso, as we have witnessed, without any information on the "how “and "why," the beautiful tiny-island-appropriate St. Agnes Church and its school turn into a cathedral with matching academic and sports facilities.

Dr. Josefina (Josie) Valdes-Hurtado