I respond to Katie Petros’ 5/28/21 letter to the editor urging Key Biscayne to get behind Dade County’s offer of a new library.

Au contraire.

No one gives you $11 million dollars for free without a hook. The new library would be a token library and a Dade County building to be used however Dade County sees fit. How about a homeless shelter and service center for those living in Crandon Park? How about a court for traffic violations?

What can’t it be used for?

Why would Dade County spend almost $1,000 per Key Biscayne resident on the construction of this building? Do you mean to tell me there are no more pressing issues within the Dade County library system than a new library in Key Biscayne?

Forty years ago, the Key Biscayne library was a vibrant, small library. At present, it is a marginal effort at best. It is poorly stocked and generally uninteresting. I speak as a person who makes a trip to a public library every week. Why would you want a large version of the present shoddy effort?

Key Biscayne is contributing $2.4 million per year plus to the Dade County library system and we are getting bupkis. We could make our present library first rate for $1 million per year and pocket the difference.

Libraries of the future will be SMALLER because most of what we retrieve will be digital. The expansion of the physical structure will NOT be for informational sharing, but for something else.

I ask What is that something else?

The expanded library would aggravate a traffic nightmare at the Crandon entrance to Key Colony. In addition, the library parking lot itself is not adequate for an 11,000 square foot structure, and the uses created.

The proposed library, either one- or two-stories, is an architectural sore thumb not in harmony with Key Colony. The Trojan Horse library expansion proposal is a sucker’s bet and should be run out of town, tar and feathered on the rails.

William R. Stiles