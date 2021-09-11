In the coming months, tolls, bridges, bikes and vistas are hyperlocal and most likely to dominate the discussion. But a more global view of this KB Causeway deal is the uniquely Miami twist on state statute.

The county is essentially selling off the operation of public parks (their chosen nomenclature, not mine) to a preferred vendor, in the most circuitous, secretive and ethically challenged manner possible.

There is no benefit to the taxpayers for the county to just throw up its hands and give up operation of its parks because a particular administration has been unsuccessful. Crandon‘s original proprietary business model for the causeway still works on paper.

In our case, one suggestion is a Rickenbacker Causeway Authority. Following on the concept of other burdensome parks the county wanted to shed, like Vizcaya and Fairchild Tropical Garden, which were essentially turned over to their docents as operators.

But this limiting, secret P3 process is bad policy -- not just for Rickenbacker but as government policy -- and it should be shed.

Charles Collins