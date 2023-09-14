Couple shares an homage to their long-time friend, Bernie Nemtzow

On Sept. 4, 2023, my great friend Bernie Nemtzow passed away at age 99. Bernie and Doris were weekly dining companions whose joy in living was something to experience.

I describe them together because they were inseparable. Susan and I enjoyed the stories of their life together from Newport to NYC.

Bernie was a second lieutenant in WWII, fighting in Europe.

One experience we enjoyed was his witnessing the Nazi trials in Nuremberg at the end of the war. Another was his being introduced to Johnny Carson, host of the Tonight Show.

Bernie was five years younger than my father, whom I lost when I was 13. In a way, he was a window into how it would have been to visit with my own Dad in later life, an experience I truly miss.

Here is a picture of Susan and me in Newport at a music concert that they sponsored every summer for the locals. Their life alternated between Newport, Manhattan, and Key Biscayne.

Bernie, we miss you.

Gregory and Susan Han