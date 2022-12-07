Dear Editor,

I would like to publicly extend my deepest appreciation to Key Biscayne Police Officer Carlos Ugalde and his partner, Officer Napper. Last Saturday night, I was stopped because of an expired license plate.

Officer Ugalde was courteous and pleasant when explaining the cause for getting a warning, and, since I had the new plate on the passenger seat, he offered to change it because he had a screwdriver. After hesitating for a millisecond, I accepted his offer and he proceeded to change my plate, in the dark, by the median, on Crandon Boulevard.

I feel confident in speaking for our community as I applaud their professionalism and willingness to assist way beyond their line of duty.

Dr. Josefina (Josie) Valdes-Hurtado