Regarding the Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne happens to find itself between a rock and a hard place.

On one side they have a city on steroids that caters to developers and looks for every possible way to make a few bucks.

On the other side they have popular county and state parks that attract thousands of attendees.

As if that’s not enough traffic, then there are attendees at the Seaquarium, events at the Miami Marine Stadium, joggers and cyclists.

Complaining about traffic on the Rickenbacker Causeway is like living next to an International Airport. You knew what you were in store for when you moved there.

Perhaps Fausto Gomez and Gene Stearn might consider taking over control of the Rickenbacker Causeway by putting in an offer to operate it. They could raise the toll to $5 and discourage plenty of folks from the causeway, thus reducing traffic and giving KB residents one less thing to complain about (for a while).

Regarding the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, it’s my understanding the foundation has accomplished great benefits for KB.

It’s a shame that a few did not appreciate their efforts.

Our Constitution grants us the right of free speech and to be ignorant. But it should not grant people the right to attack someone’s reputation.

Harry Emilio Gottlieb