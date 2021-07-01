Dear Islander News,

Just wanted to drop these lines and make everyone aware of the waste of water in the new watering system on Crandon Boulevard.

Since the new plants and grass has been put in place there, it seems that much more water is being wasted and not used.

Months ago when you would ride early in the morning you would see only strips of water. Nowadays after watering, the whole street is wet as if it had rained. That is a waste of water and a menace to the road.

So, apart from spending money in making it beautiful, has anyone considered the waste of money watering in excess. Are we really implementing a smart watering system? Water is a precious element in our island, why waste it?

Ricardo Gentzsch