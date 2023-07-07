Critical of budget & process

At the Budget Workshop held on June 28th, the first speaker was former Mayor Mr. Davey. I found extremely offensive his patronizing manner for addressing Council, including details of what and how to proceed and, of course, warning them about us, speakers to follow, and our "misunderstanding" of what the manager proposes and what the budget as presented really means because we have been "mislead" about the contents.

This total disregard and lack of respect towards concerned and well-educated voters voicing their position is simply "more of the same" tactics used by him and other proponents of the Vision 2040 Plan, as we were and continue to be accused of being ignorant liars instilling fear among the elderly vulnerable population when, in fact, most of us are part of that population.

We are highly educated professionals with a very clear mind and strong determination to spare Key Biscayne from wasteful spending, over-building and poor infrastructure. I hope that those who continue to use these absurd arguments use, instead, facts and not hollow and baseless reasons to discredit our positions.

The Budget Proposal identifies 11 Focus Areas for Year 2024 on Page 12; one of them is Zoning and Compliance "to Support Village Goals." Again, on page 45, under Building and Zoning Depts: Tailor Zoning and Code Compliance to "Support Village Goals."

The Vision 2040 Plan was adopted, unanimously under serious popular opposition, and totally void of traffic studies to justify such drastic projection. So, I am afraid that the use of language such as "to Support Village Goals" in public documents, is really the IMPLEMENTATION of the Vision 2040 Plan. Shouldn’t these "Village Goals" be clearly explained as being "Modifying Existing Zoning Codes to Respect and Abide by the Voters' Mandate?"

Any deviation from what a detailed-step-by-step plan must be to attain lasting SUSTAINABILITY and RESILIENCY is nothing but a totally irresponsible approach from our elected officials, administrative staff and even uninformed citizens. It is impossible to begin moving towards resolving the dire conditions we already face without identifying and addressing, in order of importance, the problems to resolve. No time, energy or funds should be spent on perfectly functional shopping centers; or to increase sports facilities for non-residents; or to invest over and over in public parks. Much less spend on any property that does not belong to the Village.

It is basic Logic 101 that any proposal that calls for significant additional funding must be backed by an objective professional study that would justify drastic physical and environmental changes impacting different aspects of our daily lives. The Vision Plan lacked a comprehensive Traffic Study. Now, as one example among many others to consider, like adding staff: the Sports and Recreation Department must identify in detail the breakdown of participants in sports activities paid for by Key Biscayne. How many are residents? How many are not and why? Age categories? Sports practiced? Facilities used? Criteria for arriving at decisions, expanding, and allocating funds for all of the above? How is what’s proposed and seems like a big expansion justified?

I believe further that the Village needs to aggressively seek new and/or enhance existing State, City and County alliances to help resolve the dangerous floodings; and the bacteria-contaminated beaches; and the outdated bridges; and the overcrowded streets; and the FPL service. These serious and dangerous issues will definitely bring down property values; as will the unbearable traffic, the lake-like parking lots, and the increasing use of Village facilities by non-residents.

Key Biscayne is blessed to have a deep well of professionals ready to volunteer for Boards as needed. It would be very helpful for the sake of transparency to publish the qualifications of appointees; I will also recommend one appointee per Council Member. We need experts in related fields who will propose and help to implement drastic, long-lasting and viable solutions for our urgent needs based on scientific current data. Other Boards might call for experts on the marketing and enhanced functionality on tiny islands on sandy foundations.

Loving Key Biscayne is not enough, nor are the years of ownership; what we do for IT is the Key for the legacy left behind, especially when casting an independent and highly impacting (taxpayers' money) vote as an elected Member of the Council.

Respectfully,

Dr. Josie Valdes-Hurtado