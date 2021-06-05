It took 30 years of incorporation in Key Biscayne to start an unfortunate downward spiral of intense intolerance and criticism of specialized employees who handle, with expertise, services our community needs.

But when a respected Chief of Police, his deputy chief and valuable officers leave at the same time I am sure we wonder who caused the debacle.

And if it becomes obvious that it was a small group of intolerant residents with an uncontrollable urge to express intense criticism of the work of our quality police department, showing no respect for their chief, and showing no appreciation for the department's performance, we should worry plenty.

And if we realize that this intolerance is destructive of the very essence of the quality incorporation wished for our community, we should worry about allowing them to continue taking us on this dangerous spiral.

This group of residents think they are omnipotent, but they should be aware that they are just stubborn, critically-minded personalities whose repeated criticism are destroying the morale of our quality police department.

Karen and Raul Llorente