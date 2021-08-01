Last week, sometime around noon, I was walking from the library and wanted to cross Crandon Boulevard at the Sonesta Drive traffic light. I waited … and waited ... for the light to change. It did for cars turning off Sonesta, but the signal light didn't for walkers wanting to cross Crandon.

Two cycles later I thought the light was broken and started across with the Sonesta traffic on yellow. Half way into my cross, Crandon traffic started up! In a couple of risky moments, they stopped to let me cross.

Please Village, GET THE WALKING LIGHT FIXED! Or put a sign at the corner of Sonesta and Crandon warning walkers that the crossing light is out of sync.

Ed Meyer