Debt cap Amendment proposal is a potential wrecipe for fiscal disaster

I respond to the explanation by the Village Commission of the proposed Amendments to the Village Charter, particularly the amendments dealing with the Village debt cap.

One Charter Amendment asks us to raise the debt cap from 1% to 2% of the assessed value of property within Key Biscayne. This proposed increase is described as modest by the Commission members. Really! Modest would be the description only if you pick up after the elephants, and you were used to picking up after the dinosaurs.

The property on Key Biscayne is assessed at $8,233,000,000 according to my reading of the online Miami Dade information, so 1% of that number would be $82,233,000 and 2% would be $164,466,000 million. An $82 million increase in potential borrowing authority for a population of 15,000 residents is not modest by any means.

Next, the proposed Amendment states they could go above 2%, with no stated limit and effect this change with only a majority of those voting. I would remind readers: many individuals own property here, but do not vote here. Very few people vote out of a population of 15,000. Should 51% of 35% of residents decide such a major economic question without a cap or supermajority (of the Council) required? NO WAY.

Whatever is your concept or definition of resiliency, those projects are not going to be revenue creators. It would not be like a sports stadium, where there would be a revenue stream to service the debt.

How are those bonds to be repaid? By taxes.

Finally, if you review the Key Biscayne budget, you will realize that the interest rate on our existing debt is quite low, usually in the range of 1.9% to 2.2%. Also our existing debt is not that long term. If we borrow just $100 million at 5.00%, principal and interest would be $10 million per year added to a budget of $37 million. That would be a 30% increase in our budget. A significant step up.

To put this Amendment in perspective, at present, as I read the 2023 Budget, we have outstanding debt of $18,368,000, and a yearly debt service, principal and interest of $2,014,833.

What is being proposed is NOT modest, but a huge step up in potential indebtedness. Any budgetary increase of such magnitude should be difficult to accomplish. We need to know that the majority who have a financial stake in our community are in support of such an idea.

Leverage is great until it bites you. Nothing about this Amendment proposal is modest.