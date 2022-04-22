Thank you to all who were able to join our meeting last week. A special thank you to Tony Saul, a Key Biscayne Dems Club supporter and interfaith minister, who inspired us all with her invocation, her message peace, peace, peace set the tone for a wonderful evening of discussion.

Robert Dempster, Chair, Miami Dade Democratic Party, introduced Florida Senators “Shev” Jones and Jason Pizzo. Also in attendance was Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey and members of the Miami Dade Democratic Party Guests enjoyed meeting Tomas Kennedy, organizer, writer, immigrant.

Thank you to our host Christina & Michael Bracken.

Jackie Kellogg

President, Key Biscayne Dems Club