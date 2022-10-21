Developers are kept in check on Key Biscayne by public referendum requirement

Referendum 4 is not about what you can see. It’s about what you can’t see. What you don’t see on Key Biscayne are out-of-scale developments. That’s because, since 2007, when the land use variance law was enacted, developers and councils have been held in check by the invisible hand of the public referendum.

By design, a public referendum is a high bar for developers and the Village Council to meet, so it saves time and money by discouraging applicants from even seeking out-of-scale variances which are unlikely to win public approval. I can’t remember the last time a vote was needed, if ever.

That’s not to say the current Charter doesn’t allow the Council to approve some out-of-scale variances. For evidence, drive by St. Agnes in a couple of months when the roof and cross are up. Then you judge. I believe that the property only has one or two Council-approved variances.

By now, everyone knows the backstory of this law. A development-friendly Council approved an out-of-scale application for Oceana. Village residents were so angry at those sitting on the Council that they tackled the arduous task of starting a citizen initiative referendum for variances. It passed overwhelmingly, somewhere around 70%. Despite several subsequent Council attempts to dismantle the law, this is the invisible safeguard we enjoy today.

I am disappointed in Joe Rasco, arguing semantics over our safeguards at the last mayor’s debate. Joe is crucial in creating and placing this Amendment on this ballot and claims this is not the dissolution of our rights but adding additional protection. Absolutely, blatantly false.

The Amendment calls for a five-vote majority of the council OR a public referendum to approve a variance. It’s a workaround of the public vote, not a safeguard – shame on Joe.

Lastly, while Joe may trust his friends on the Council to hold the line, he cannot depend; there will never again be a few developers and Realtors elected to a majority on the Council. It has happened before, which is how we got our ever-vigilant, invisible safeguard in the first place.

Save our voice. Save your vote.

Charles Collins