I am a great fan of the Islander News, but sincerely question its judgement in publishing the opinion piece on the Towers of Key Biscayne where the writer shares a rumor she heard 10 years ago. In my view this was not fact based, newsworthy or constructive -- especially in light of the recent events at Surfside and the baseless anonymous posting about the Towers on Instagram.

Now is not the time to stir up hysteria. The media’s role is an important one.

R. Duncan Littlejohn