Our disabled veterans are grossly under compensated and have been for generations. This is most especially true for our totally and permanently disabled veterans. Our disabled veterans have been asking Congress for fair and adequate compensation since the end of WWI (1918). This is outright wrong!

In 2022 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,985 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,629 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world.

We can tax investments at one penny per every dollar traded on the 13 stock markets operating in the US to pay for this. It is long past time for the Investor

Compensate them at least at the level of the NAWI for all totally and permanently disabled veterans. Act now. Their need is urgent and this is dangerous for all of us if it continues much longer.

They deserve better than this from us.

Monica Spell