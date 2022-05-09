Editors Note. This letter was sent to Roland Samimy, the Village’s Resiliency Officer, Village management and Councilmembers and shared with Islander News

Roland, you referred to this in the March 8th council meeting. It was a brief mention while discussing beach or waterfront protection. But we have another timely subject that needs “public input” – the design plan for Paradise Park. Anything about it is behind the green screen surrounding 530!

This subterfuge is about to burst open! We need to know how $1.4 (million) is being

spent. Is there a concept or theme to back-up Paradise, a use of color in some way, Jose Bedia artwork, etc.? What makes it special?

Already, 530’s discarded plans have cost (“wasted”) over $300,000. Frankly, $1.4 million and the importance of this civic center park requires a presentation, open and available to the public. Why not ?

I‘m bringing this to your attention because you are the “S&R” guy.

Ed Meyer

Response from Dr Samimy

Good Morning Mr. Meyer. Happy Monday. Thank you for your thoughts. It is my understanding that you have already been sent the attached Exhibit B, that is a very well developed graphical depiction of what is planned for Paradise Park. I am confident this plan was developed with input from the community through a public process. I am not really involved in the development of Paradise Park but if you need more specific information you can get it best from Todd Hofferberth (Director of PROS). Hope this helps. Best. Roland