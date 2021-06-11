I’m surprised the subject of a skateboard park came up at the May 18 council meeting after two failures -- the pump track and converting a tennis court at Calusa Park years ago.

The idea has no redeeming value for our kids. They have a higher interest than going around in circles. If you want to find out, offer a rec bus to take them to other parks and see how many you get.

Furthermore, 530 is not the place for this -- a $2 million multi-use property. The centerpiece of the Civic Center. I agree with Luis Lauredo; a decision on its upgrade and use has already been made. So, do it. What’s the hold-up anyway?

Again, in blunt words, this dumb idea.

Ed Meyer