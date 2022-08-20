In all my years on this island, I’d never seen such an over-politicized and ridiculous display in behavior from neighbors against neighbors in a mayoral race.

A small town of barely 15,000 is treating this non-partisan election as if it were the presidential one, full of dirty tricks and smear campaigns, mainly between groups of followers of two of the contenders. And something tells me, neither of these gentlemen wanted this to escalate to the bizarre point it has gotten.

Both Mr. Gomez and Mr. Rasco have their own set of ideas, some which don’t differ much between each other. But I feel these groups that have come out attacking both their integrities, pasts and ideals are doing them more harm than good. They are turning neighbors against neighbors and putting off most, who are not involved in the groups, to pay attention to their campaigns. In fact, the only one benefiting from all this chaos is Ms. Petros, who has come across as the adult in the room by being calm, talking clearly and neither attacking anyone nor being part of the smearing.

Things change, people change, and our Village has definitely changed. But we must demand civility to return. The attacks need to stop. I urge the candidates to demand this from their followers, and for all three to work together as neighbors, not as foes… during their campaign, and after.

Good luck to all.

Rudy Leschhorn