Don’t accentuate positives for Marine Stadium restoration

Hello,

Your publication keeps discussing Miami Marine Stadium and its restoration in a positive light. This is irresponsible journalism.

There are MANY in the local area who do not want a noise-polluting stadium in their backyard, forced to listen to every concert from beginning to end.

If I had to guess, I would say that your publication is pro-wildlife? What about the seaquarium directly across the street? Are you OK with nonstop music disrupting the lives of those animals, already confined and rumored to be facing abuse?

I kindly request that you stop reporting just the positive quotes and information on this stadium. If rebuilt, it would literally destroy the quality of life of the people and animals in the local area.

Thank you,

Andrew Levin