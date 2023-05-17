Don’t criticize CVS for giving pharmacy employees a break

What a shame that someone would begrudge the employees of the CVS pharmacy to have a one hour, 1- 2 p.m., break in their busy day.

This information has been visibly posted at the pharmacy for some time, and most Key Biscayne residents are aware of it and plan their pharmacy trip accordingly. So be kind – if you are really a loyal customer.

Olga Robbin-Rogers

Editor’s Note: This is in response to a Letter to the Editor published in the May 11 Islander News titled “Questions about CVS pharmacy hours.”